Costco Is Selling a Modular Sectional Sofa and It Has So Many Fans
A lot of times luxury sectionals look beautiful but are a literal pain to sit on. Hard and narrow cushions can really make you regret a purchase quickly. The Flexsteel Modular Sectional is here to change that because it not only has that luxurious look, but it also delivers on comfort. And right now you can actually buy the Flexsteel sectional through the Costco website.
Laura from the Costco Hot Finds Instagram account snagged the seven-piece sectional that comes with the matching storage ottoman and told her followers that she’s “completely in love” with the entire sofa.
“This is a modular sectional, so you have the flexibility to put it together in the way that best fits your space,” she said in a video. “I love the nine-inch-wide track arms, deep seating, and the fabric is so soft and sustainably made using recycled water bottles.”
To put the sectional together, just clip the modular sections together using the J and C clips, and use the included ottoman as a detached piece or snug it up to the couch to create a larger chaise.
“I love my Flexsteel sofa! It feels the same every time I sit in it,” one person commented on Laura’s post. “The quality is by far the best I have had from any sofa. It’s made in the USA and they guarantee their product! I have had mine [over four] years.”
And a reviewer on Costco’s website wrote, “My entire family is obsessed with this sofa, including the animals! I’d love to replace all of the furniture in the house with this … it’s the only sofa in our home that you can lie down on horizontally and not have bits and pieces poking you. I’ve owned several Flexsteel pieces throughout my life and it still has that great quality that will keep me going back for more.”
The Flexsteel sectional looks and feels great, and is definitely worth the investment. Head over to the Costco website to see all the purchase options. If you’re looking for a slightly different style or color, Overstock has plenty of Flexsteel options — this version is extremely similar to the one on Costco, but has a more streamlined silhouette and comes in a light gray.