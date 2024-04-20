This “Gorgeous” $17 Costco Gem Is Perfect for Spring

Pansies love full sun in the morning, but prefer being in shade for the rest of the afternoon, so place your flower bowl in a strategic spot. And allow the soil to dry slightly between each watering session. They like to stay moist, but too much water may cause their roots to rot.



Paired with a bright and cheery table runner and a few tea light candle holders, you’ve got yourself a springtime table anyone would love to be entertained at. Grab one of these Costco flower bowls now to enjoy it throughout the entire spring season.