This “Gorgeous” $17 Costco Gem Is Perfect for Spring
It’s officially spring flower season, and fresh blooms are everywhere — including Costco! If you’ve been wanting to add a bit of color to your deck or patio space, then look no further than Costco’s plant section. The warehouse store currently has a “flower bowl” on sale for under $20 that would make the perfect patio table centerpiece. It’s overflowing with all your favorite spring flower varieties and it’s basically a mini flower garden you can keep on your outdoor coffee table.
“Gorgeous Spring Color Bowl at Costco!” the creator behind the Costco Buys Instagram account wrote in a recent caption. “These feature an assorted variety of the prettiest Spring flowers in a 16” bowl! Just keep them moist and protect them from frost!”
The bowl itself looks like faux cement and is in a neutral charcoal color that lets the flowers be the stars of the show. And the blooms inside the bowl are an assortment of different colored pansies — although depending on your Costco location, the flowers may be different!
You can pick up one of these bowls for your patio table for just $16.99 — and judging by the TikTok, it’s well worth the price. “Gorgeous! And such a great price!” one person commented on the Costco Buys post. Another added, “Lovely!”
Pansies love full sun in the morning, but prefer being in shade for the rest of the afternoon, so place your flower bowl in a strategic spot. And allow the soil to dry slightly between each watering session. They like to stay moist, but too much water may cause their roots to rot.
Paired with a bright and cheery table runner and a few tea light candle holders, you’ve got yourself a springtime table anyone would love to be entertained at. Grab one of these Costco flower bowls now to enjoy it throughout the entire spring season.