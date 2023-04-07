Costco’s Folding Wagons Are Back in Stock
If you’re counting down the days before you can hit the beach this summer, then you’re probably in the process on stocking up on all the necessary gear. New beach towels, fresh bottles of sunscreen, comfy beach chairs are all on the list — but how are you going to tote them all to the beach? Enter Costco’s bestselling all-terrain wagon that is built specifically for summer adventuring.
Dubbed the Mac Sports XL Folding Wagon, “It folds up easily for storage and fits nicely even in the trunk of a car,” Laura from the @costcohotfinds Instagram account said in an April 1 video. “It has a weight capacity of 300 pounds and big all-terrain wheels that move really easily. There’s no assembly required.”
And you can grab one of these wagons right now at Costco for just under $85 ($95 if you order online).
“They’re the best!” one person commented on Laura’s post. Someone else wrote, “Can confirm. It’s great. Even on sand.”
And these wagons aren’t just great for beach trips. Another commenter noted that they’re also great for toting young kids around. “It’s completely replaced my bob stroller!!” they wrote. “Love it for transporting my kids around!! Highly recommend.” And another person added, “One of my best Costco purchases ever!!! A must for condo living!”
So before you try hauling all your beach goodies in multiple bags (which is never a fun thing to do in the height of summer), save yourself the breath and sweat by investing in one of these Mac Sports wagons from Costco because beach days should be fun and stress-free from start to finish.