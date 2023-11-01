Snatch Up Costco’s Frank Lloyd Wright-Inspired Swedish Dishcloths

“These are stiff when dry and soften up when wet (think like an expandable sponge),” one Costco shopper wrote on the Costco website. “I have replaced disposable paper towels to use these instead. They are very absorbent so I can quickly mop up toddler messes or wipe down the kitchen counter.”



Another person wrote, “At first, I thought the size was too small, but it fits in my hand well and makes wiping the counter so easy. It’s so absorbent from the first use and just as good after throwing it in the washer. Highly recommend this item.”