The free samples at Costco are kind of legendary, and there are a bunch of things about them that you might not be aware of. For instance, did you know that there is no official limit to the amount of samples you can try? Or that diehard Costco sample fans recommend going on Mondays or Tuesdays to avoid the weekend crowds? For the latter, however, did you know that if you must go on a Saturday, your arrival should be around 1 p.m. or 2 p.m., when all sample servers are usually out? If not, there are still plenty of things for you to learn about Costco — and that’s why we’re here for you.