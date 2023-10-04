Costco Has a “Friends” Advent Calendar for Half Off Right Now
It’s never too early to start thinking about holiday shopping, and if you’re looking to grab something fun for your pop culture-obsessed friend, then hit your local Costco ASAP. The warehouse store has a Friends-themed advent calendar in stock right now that’s filled to the brim with 25 days’ worth of nostalgic memorabilia from the hit sitcom.
Spotted by the Costco Buys Instagram account, the advent calendar is retailing for just $15 — you can buy one for your friend and grab one for yourself, too!
“Reunite with the entire Friends crew, including Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe, and Joey,” the description on the back of the Friends: The Official Advent Calendar reads. “Revisit iconic and beloved moments from the show with more than 40 keepsakes and mementos ranging from fun mini booklets to trivia games, stationery, and much more!
It continues, “It’s the perfect way to capture memories from the series as you celebrate the holidays with this timeless collectible.”
“Need that in my life!” one person commented on the Costco Buys post.
If you miss out on picking up the Friends advent calendar during your next Costco trip, you’re not totally out of luck. The same advent calendar is also available at Walmart. The only thing is that it will nearly cost you double — Walmart has it stocked for $30.
So if you have someone in your life — your lobster, perhaps — who is totally Friends-obsessed, head to Costco and grab them the Friends: The Official Advent Calendar while they’re still in stock to make this Christmas the best one yet.
Buy: Friends Advent Calendar 2023, $29.99