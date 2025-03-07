Costco’s Most Underrated Perk Just Got Better (It Saves Me So Much Money!)

“At least in the Midwest, I’ve noticed that the spread between the price of Costco gas and non-Costco is as wide as it’s ever been,” they noted. “Yesterday I paid $2.65 at Costco vs. $3.19 at the cheapest of a dozen gas stations I normally pass; 63 cents a gallon is a wild savings on a 25-gallon tank.”



In addition to lower prices, Costco also offers 4% cash back rewards on eligible gas purchases up to $7,000 per year on its Costco Anywhere Visa Card by Citi, as well as the ability to check Costco gas prices on the Costco app. You can also check the prices of nearby competitors on the GasBuddy app to make sure you’re filling your tank as inexpensively as possible. So, yeah, even if I have that hour wait at 6 a.m. — it’s still worth it to me.