Costco Has a Super-Long Grazing Board for All the Cheese and Crackers
If you consider yourself a charcuterie-board connoisseur, Costco’s latest offering is a must-buy. It’s a massive grazing board, which is ideal for meats, cheeses, fruits, and spreads of the highest caliber. And although it looks like it’s artisanal, its price tag begs to differ.
The Birdrock Home grazing board is made from solid acacia wood and features the wood’s gorgeous natural grain. The surface has been slightly polished to give the wood a nice subtle sheen, and its massive size is ideal for entertaining large crowds (or preparing a spread for just a few who are very hungry). You won’t disappoint your charcuterie crew with this board.
“Costco has the most beautiful grazing board and the price is insanely good,” Laura from the @costcohotfinds Instagram account said in a recent video. “This board is 31.5 inches long, it has handles and the natural edge design is gorgeous.”
She continued, “I bought a similar one last year and everyone goes crazy over it. You can create the most beautiful food boards with this. I can’t believe it’s $19.99.”
“Ohhhhhh I NEEED this one,” one person commented. Another added, “A steal at that price for finished wood of that weight/style,” with someone else noting that they got a similar board at Target recently for double the price of this Costco find.
A charcuterie board this beautiful (and this large!) isn’t going to stay in stock for long, so pick one up for yourself now before they disappear, especially since they’re not sold online. Your cheese boards, butter boards, and whatever new appetizer spread trending on TikTok will look absolutely superb when presented on the Birdrock Home grazing board.
If you don’t have a Costco membership, but would still love to get your hands on this unique board, check out this dupe we found on Amazon. Regardless of where you get this charcuterie board, It’s a must-have for any dinner party.
Buy: Birdrock Home 36″ Acacia Wooden Cheese Serving Board, $54.96