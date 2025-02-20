Costco Is Selling a Sweet Gem You’ll Use All the Time (They Look 5x the Price!)

Unfortunately, this deal is for Costco members only, but Amazon has a similarly priced set of 48 Hallmark all-occasion cards that come down to 58 cents a piece. Each design comes with its own envelope, and there’s also a keepsake box to store your cards until you use them. The cards are not handmade and look more generic than the Costco ones, but these are easier to mail with standard postage if a hassle-free experience is important to you.

Of course, paying $18.99 outright for a set of cards is more expensive than snagging a 99-cent Trader Joe’s design during your next grocery run, but you’ll save about 50% per card in the long run with this Costco hidden gem. Plus, if you don’t have a Costco membership and decide to sign up through Stack Social, you can use the $20 shop card that you get back with your $65 membership fee to get the card set for free.