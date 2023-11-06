These Chef-Approved Cutting Boards at Costco Are Too Good to Pass Up
Known for its professional-grade knives and knife block sets, Zwilling J.A. Henckels is a brand both restaurant and at-home chefs have relied on for precise dicing, fileting, and chopping for years. And to keep those blades as sharp as possible, you need a high-quality cutting board that won’t dull knives with every slice. Henckels cutting boards provide the perfect cutting surface to use with all brands of blades and you can pick up three for just under $15 at Costco right now.
“I spotted this set of three Henckels cutting boards on sale at Costco for $14.99,” Laura from the Costco Hot Finds Instagram account said in a video post. “They are so ridiculously nice and this deal is way too good to pass up.”
She continued, “I’ve owned this set for over a year and they wash excellently in the dishwasher and I would definitely list this one as a must-have.”
The Henckels cutting boards are made with soft yet durable polypropylene and polyethylene and have non-slip feet to keep the board in place while you cut. These boards are non-porous, non-absorbent, nonstick, and will not dull cutlery.
“I love these! They are a cut above the rest!” one person commented on Laura’s post. Another person said, “I love mine and I love that I can put them in the dishwasher!!”
You can pick up the set in either white or dark gray, and if you don’t spot them in-store at your local Costco warehouse, you can also pick them up online for $23. If you’re not a Costco member, the same exact set is available at Walmart, but at the regular (and much higher!) price of $34.95.
Keep your blades in tip-top shape by using high-quality cutting boards and you’ll find yourself having to sharpen them less.
Buy: J.A. Henckels International 3-Piece Cutting Board Set, $34.95