These Chef-Approved Cutting Boards at Costco Are Too Good to Pass Up

You can pick up the set in either white or dark gray, and if you don’t spot them in-store at your local Costco warehouse, you can also pick them up online for $23. If you’re not a Costco member, the same exact set is available at Walmart, but at the regular (and much higher!) price of $34.95.



Keep your blades in tip-top shape by using high-quality cutting boards and you’ll find yourself having to sharpen them less.



Buy: J.A. Henckels International 3-Piece Cutting Board Set, $34.95