Costco Is Selling Hibiscus Trees for $37 Right Now

For light, the plants enjoy bright conditions, like in the outdoors or beside a sunny window. When it comes to soil, hibiscus does well in a well-drained, moist, loamy setting. As for water, when the top of the soil feels dry, it’s time to give your thirsty plant a drink. To get the most colorful blooms, it’s also best to feed the plant with a fertilizer that’s high in potassium and nitrogen.