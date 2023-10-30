Costco’s Holiday Kitchen Towel Sets Are $15 and You’ll Want One of Each
It’s never too early to start thinking about Christmas decor — especially when Halloween has nearly come and gone. And to get us all in the holiday spirit, Costco just dropped three new sets of kitchen towels that will bring a bit of Christmas cheer into your home ahead of the holiday. They make for great stocking stuffers and host gifts, too!
“Costco has these new holiday kitchen towels and they are so cute,” Angela from the Costco Guide Instagram account said in a recent video. “I love this green one with the Christmas trees. There’s a gingerbread-themed set, and then also this red set. They have different prints and patterns and you get eight for only $14.99.”
She wrote in the caption, “I need to go back and get the green set with the trees.”
“My friend bought the green set and split it with me,” one person commented on Angela’s post. “They are good quality! Love them!”
“I just bought the navy set this week!” another commenter said. “I swear by this brand of towels — the colors always stay perfect!!!”
You can pick one (or all) of these sets up on Costco’s website, too. There’s a fourth pattern available online that features subtle gray snowflakes on a white background, as well as gray-and-white plaids and solids.
And because the Christmas-themed prints are only on two out of the eight towels in each set, you can use the majority of them all year round! We know they’re going to sell quickly, so check your local Costco warehouse to see if these holiday kitchen towels are in stock before you head over or grab a set online (though the price is a bit higher).
However, we bet that they’re going to sell out quickly, so if they’re not available or you’re not a Costco member, you can shop a similar set online from KAF Home. You’d be hard-pressed to snag a deal as good as Costco’s, but for about $15, you’ll get four adorable cotton kitchen towels that include a little loop for hanging. And similar to Costco’s version, one towel is holiday-inspired so you can use the others the rest of the year and get a ton of use out of them!
Buy: KAF Home Pantry Kitchen Holiday Dish Towel, Set of 4, $15.39