Costco’s 6-Volume Set of Classic Horror Novels Is Just $40
As temperatures drop and Halloween draws nearer, there’s no better time to curl up with a spooky book. If you’re in the mood for some classic horror tales but don’t want to spend a ton of money on new books, a trip to Costco might be just what you need. The retailer is currently selling six essential horror novels and anthologies for just $40 in total.
Content creator Halloween Diet (@halloweendiet) showed off the find in a recent viral TikTok, writing “I ran to Costco just for this.”
The TikToker’s video gives viewers a good look at the horror collection, which is published by Word Cloud Classics. It includes “The Brothers Grimm 101 Fairy Tales,” “Classic Horror Tales,” “Dracula” by Bram Stoker, “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow and Other Tales” by Washington Irving, “Frankenstein” by Mary Shelley, and “Selected Works of Edgar Allan Poe.”
“My favorite Costco find yet!” Halloween Diet captioned the TikTok.
Clearly, plenty of book lovers agree. Since Halloween Diet shared their video on September 11, it’s received over 108,000 likes and 1 million views.
“I might get me a Costco membership just to buy,” one TikToker wrote.
Another viewer commented: “I want to go to Costco just for their book section.”
Sadly, Word Cloud Classics’ horror collection isn’t currently available on Costco’s website, so you’ll have to head out to your local store yourself to grab these spooky books. Pro tip: Before heading out, check whether it’s in stock by calling your local store’s warehouse, pressing 1 on your keypad, and asking where to find the collection in your area.
If you’d like to keep your scary stories short and sweet, Word Cloud Classics does have a single volume of Classic Horror Tales available on Amazon.