Costco’s $9 Collapsible Crates Have So Many Uses
On today’s episode of Things You Didn’t Know You Needed Until Right Now, we’re talking crates — more specifically, collapsible crates that are lightweight, durable, and ideal for all your hauling needs. Costco is currently selling 12-gallon InstaCrates for just $9 each right now, and you need to stock up before they’re gone.
Spotted by the creator behind Costco Buys, InstaCrates fold completely flat for easy storage, but when you need a helping hand, the bottom drops open to reveal a spacious 12-gallon carryall. They’re easy to open just by unlocking the drop lever near the handle, and even easier to close. Just pop in the sides and press down on a flat surface.
“Perfect for keeping in your car for groceries, for laundry, and much more!” the Costco Buys creator wrote in their caption.
“ [I] use these as laundry baskets,” one commenter wrote. “They stack [and] make the laundry room less chaotic when everyone’s laundry is in there.”
“These are perfect for grocery pickup orders! I always keep one in my trunk,” another person added, with someone else saying, “Yep, I have three in my car. Open them up when they load my groceries at pickup and then each kid grabs one and takes it inside when I get home.”
And they’re even great to use during your Costco trips. One person said they love using these reusable crates instead of the cardboard boxes some warehouse locations give you. Just make sure you keep the “paid” sticker on them so you don’t get charged again!
Run to your local Costco now to pick up your own set of InstaCrates and watch the world of hauling possibilities open up in front of your eyes. If you’re not a Costco member or prefer to shop online, Ace Hardware sells the same crates, although at a premium.
Buy: Greenmade InstaCrate 12 gal Folding Crate, $18.99