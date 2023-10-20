Costco’s Jumbo Lounger Is So Cozy and Even Fits 2 Adults
Now that you’re starting to move back indoors as the weather cools off, it’s time to take a good look at your space and figure out ways to make it more comfortable. Adding plush throws and overstuffed pillows to your couches and armchairs is one way to make your space cozier, or you can add a brand-new piece of furniture that is designed for relaxation.
Costco has a Jumbo Lounger available in its warehouses, and it’s the ideal spot to curl up with a good book, get comfy to play some video games or watch movies, or even act as extra seating when you have friends over.
“This comfy lounge chair is HUGE!” the creator behind the Costco Buys Instagram account wrote in a recent caption. “It’s filled with high-density foam for maximum comfort! Plus it has a machine washable cover and allows for multiple seating positions!”
The Jumbo Lounger, which retails for just under $150, is also available through Costco’s website, but both colors are currently sold out. But the reviews prove that this upscale beanbag chair is definitely worth the hype.
“Bought this for my daughter’s room in her apartment in college. It is VERY big,” one person wrote in their review. “It took up most of the free space in her bedroom. I thought it might be a problem but she said she loves it! She can sit on it and prop her laptop up on her bed/desk and watch movies. She can bring her food up to her room and reposition it to let her sit up and eat. It is very comfy.”
And one person said that the Jumbo Lounger is so much better than its name-brand competitor. “This lounger could fit both of us (5’2” and 5’7”) and has a more mushy/sink-in feel … It’s also very easy to fluff up again if it gets flat. Overall it’s a great addition if you are looking to add extra seating, a place to rest your feet from the couch, or just to lounge around on.”
If your store is sold out, there’s an even bigger lounger on Wayfair that comes in several colors and patterns, ranging from $146 to $170.
Head to your nearest Costco to grab a Jumbo Lounger to give your home an extra-cozy vibe this fall and winter.
Buy: Big Joe Extra Large Memory Foam Bean Bag Sofa, $146-$170