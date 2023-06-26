Costco Has a 2-Pack of Stainless Steel Trash Cans for Under $30
When it comes to home decor, your trash cans are probably the last thing you think about. But they’re something you use every day, so yes, even your trash cans should be beautiful. Luckily, you don’t have to invest a lot to get a trash can that matches your sleek aesthetic — Costco is selling a set of two stainless steel Kohler trash bins for just $30, according to fan Instagram account Costco Buys.
The Kohler Stainless Steel Step Trash Bins feature step pedals that open the lid so you can have hands-free access to the can. The lid also slowly closes to prevent that harsh thwack! sound traditional trash cans have.
The fingerprint-resistant stainless steel exterior will match your home’s appliances and the smaller six-liter, compact size makes these trash cans perfect for bathrooms or to keep by your vanity.
The two-pack of Kohler trash cans are selling for just under $30 in Costco warehouses, but you can also pick them up online for under $40.
These bins also come with a removable liner so you can easily take out the trash and then reinstall a new bag using the anchor tabs that ensure the bag won’t slip.
“I love them” one person commented on the Costco Buys Instagram post. “Keeps my dachshund out of the bathroom trash!” Another person added, “Bought mine today! They were $24 in my area.” You may even get a better deal than $30 for two depending on your Costco location, and if you’re looking to just buy one trash can instead of two, Amazon has you covered for around $43.
Don’t overlook your trash cans, people! They can be just as sleek, chic, and beautiful as the rest of your decor. Head to your local Costco to pick up this set of two to give your trash some class.