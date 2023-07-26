Costco’s New “Family Blanket” Is Literally 10 Feet Wide
How many times have you shared a throw blanket with someone during movie night, only to end up with cold feet? Someone always gets the short end of the stick when sharing a blanket is involved, and it’s well past the point that someone does something about that.
The Costco brand Life Comfort took up the challenge and created a throw blanket that puts all other throw blankets to shame. It’s a whopping 10 feet wide and nine feet long, comes in four fun colors and prints, and can actually fit everyone’s feet with room to spare.
“Costco has this 10-foot-wide family blanket that is bigger than a king-size blanket,” Angela from the Costco Guide Instagram account said in a recent video. “This thing is huge. It’s great for the whole family to share.”
“For the family?” one person commented. “Nah this is perfect for me!” Another person wrote, “Got one for the bed. Works great for a king bed when both people snuggle in opposite directions.”
Despite its size, this super-sized blanket from Life Comfort is machine-washable. Just wash it by itself on a gentle cycle in cold water and tumble dry on low. And the plush polyester fabric will stay soft no matter how many times you wash it.
You can pick one of these blankets up at your local Costco warehouse for just $28, or you can buy it online for $35.
It has a 4.9-star rating on Costco’s website, so you already know it’s a winner. The reviewers write that it’s great for everything from blanket forts and picnics to an extra layer for king-size beds and large sectionals.
So pick up one of the Life Comfort 10-foot-wide blankets the next time you’re at Costco to end the raging war over who gets more of the blanket during movie night. And if you’re not near a Costco, Serta has an even larger fleece blanket that measures 10 feet by 10 feet.