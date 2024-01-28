Costco’s Selling Lucky Bamboo Plants for $22, so You Probably Need a Few
This past week, Costco restocked its plant section with a variety of greenery including agave, bonsai, and lucky bamboo (which is believed to bring its owners love, wealth, happiness, and, of course, luck).
In a video by TikTok account @costcohotfinds, you can see shelves stocked with flora, with the lucky bamboo at the top and middle sections. If you’ve never seen lucky bamboo before, it’s fascinating to see, as the plant’s stalks can take on different shapes. There are two shapes shown in the clip: one is a standard straight stem, and the other is comprised of loops and curls. So cute!
According to tradition, the number of stalks in an arrangement will lead to different fortunes for the one taking care of it.
- Two stalks signify love and marriage.
- Three stalks signify happiness, wealth, and a long life.
- Four stalks signify negative energy.
- Five stalks signify peace and harmony, as well as power in all areas of your life.
- Six stalks signify wealth and good luck.
- Seven stalks signify good health.
- Eight stalks signify growth.
- Nine stalks signify great luck.
- Ten stalks signify perfection.
- Twenty-one stalks signify a powerful blessing.
So, when picking out a lucky bamboo, you can choose any number of stalks you like — just be sure to avoid the ones with four stems.
The plant is easy to maintain, too. Just leave it under low or medium indirect light, but never direct sunlight. If the container is pre-filled with pebbles and water, replace the water weekly, making sure the roots are submerged. If the container is pre-filled with soil, keep it moist, but not drenched. Be sure that the water you’re using doesn’t contain chlorine and fluoride. For those using tap water, leave the water out overnight so the chlorine will evaporate. As for fertilizer, it’s unnecessary, but a drop of liquid fertilizer can help growth too.
Most importantly, be aware that lucky bamboo is toxic to pets. Make sure to keep this plant away from your cat or dog to avoid unfortunate circumstances.
Costco is selling the lucky bamboo for $21.99 in stores. They also have ones available online; a five-stem lucky bamboo priced at $22.99 and a tornado-shaped lucky bamboo that costs $29.99. Alternatively, you can also buy a version from Costa Farms that’s in the shape of the number eight, which is considered a lucky number in Chinese culture because it sounds like the word for “luck.” And, because Valentine’s Day is approaching, this heart-shaped bamboo on Amazon would make for a lovely gift for loved ones.
Better hurry, though, because stock is sure to quickly run out. Good luck!