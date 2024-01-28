Costco’s Selling Lucky Bamboo Plants for $22, so You Probably Need a Few

The plant is easy to maintain, too. Just leave it under low or medium indirect light, but never direct sunlight. If the container is pre-filled with pebbles and water, replace the water weekly, making sure the roots are submerged. If the container is pre-filled with soil, keep it moist, but not drenched. Be sure that the water you’re using doesn’t contain chlorine and fluoride. For those using tap water, leave the water out overnight so the chlorine will evaporate. As for fertilizer, it’s unnecessary, but a drop of liquid fertilizer can help growth too.