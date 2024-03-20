This $28 Costco Buy Is a DIY Must-Have (and Cheaper than Amazon!)
Whether you live in a big city where you have to walk to the hardware store anytime you need to tackle home repairs, you have an upcoming DIY that requires a lot of heavy lifting, or you’re just planning for a move, this just-spotted Costco find is a must-have. The Magna Cart PLUS, a lightweight collapsible hand truck, is priced under $30 and worth every penny, according to commenters.
TikTok user @costcoguide spotted the Magna Cart PLUS for $29.99 at her local Costco. Laura Jayne Lamb of @costcohotfinds spotted the dolly two days ago for just $27.99 at hers, and Costco fans in the comments say it won’t stay in stores long. (It is available on Amazon, but for about $23 more. So run, don’t walk, to your local Costco Wholesale if you’re interested, because it’s not for sale from Costco online.)
3 Reasons to Love This Little Rolling Cart
- “It has a six-wheel configuration, which means this hand truck climbs stairs effortlessly,” Lamb says on Instagram.
- It folds flat to 3 inches for storage in small spaces.
- It holds up to 150 pounds (though some commenters are adding notes of caution to use the bungees and latches it comes with so you don’t break it.)
It’s perfect for multiple rolls of peel-and-stick wallpaper, a box of tiles, or just a big hardware store haul. And other commenters have come up with some pretty ingenious uses for the rolling cart as well, like toting laundry baskets up the stairs, wheeling cases of bottled water, lugging sports equipment to games, or wheeling car seats through the airport.
For under $30, that versatility is hard to beat! Grab yours while you can and you’ll be able to do any of your spring project lugging with just a little more ease.