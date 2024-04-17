Costco’s Gorgeous $30 Melamine Dish Set Is Perfect for Outdoor Summer Dinners
Eating on your patio or balcony sounds like a great idea — until you drop a plate and it shatters, turning a fun outdoor dinner into a messy cleanup. Thankfully, Costco has a set of melamine dishes that not only look as beautiful as your ceramic dishware, but they’re also shatterproof, so if one of them is dropped in transit from the kitchen to the patio, the only thing you’ll have to be sad about is losing a helping of pasta salad.
“This gorgeous set comes in two color options … I love the blue!” the creator behind the Costco Buys Instagram account wrote in a recent caption. You can also pick up the set in black and white. “It features four dinner plates, salad plates, and dinner bowls. They’re all dishwasher-safe too! Just $21.99 for the set!”
The dinner plates are a solid color with subtle decoration on the rim, and the salad plates are a bold bohemian print that really stands out against the dinner plates. The bowls also feature a similar design to the salad plate, so the entire set feels cohesive but also like it may have been collected over time.
You can also pick up your favorite set online for just $29.99, which includes shipping. It should be noted that, although these plates can go in the dishwasher, you shouldn’t microwave them.
If your Costco is out of stock, or if you’re not a Costco member, you can find a similar set of melamine dishes on Amazon. Priced a bit higher at just under $40, this set looks like crackled ceramic. But the plates and bowls are actually BPA-free and durable melamine that can be used indoors, outdoors, at the beach, or while camping.
Don’t cry over shattered ceramic again. Pick up one of these melamine dishware sets before you start serving dinner outside and take the risk out of your patio parties.