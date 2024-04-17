Newsletters

Costco's Gorgeous $30 Melamine Dish Set Is Perfect for Outdoor Summer Dinners

Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter.
published about 8 hours ago
Credit: Tada Images/Shutterstock
Credit: Tada Images/Shutterstock

Eating on your patio or balcony sounds like a great idea — until you drop a plate and it shatters, turning a fun outdoor dinner into a messy cleanup. Thankfully, Costco has a set of melamine dishes that not only look as beautiful as your ceramic dishware, but they’re also shatterproof, so if one of them is dropped in transit from the kitchen to the patio, the only thing you’ll have to be sad about is losing a helping of pasta salad.

“This gorgeous set comes in two color options … I love the blue!” the creator behind the Costco Buys Instagram account wrote in a recent caption. You can also pick up the set in black and white. “It features four dinner plates, salad plates, and dinner bowls. They’re all dishwasher-safe too! Just $21.99 for the set!”

The dinner plates are a solid color with subtle decoration on the rim, and the salad plates are a bold bohemian print that really stands out against the dinner plates. The bowls also feature a similar design to the salad plate, so the entire set feels cohesive but also like it may have been collected over time.

You can also pick up your favorite set online for just $29.99, which includes shipping. It should be noted that, although these plates can go in the dishwasher, you shouldn’t microwave them.

Melamine 12-Piece Dinnerware Set
$29.99
Costco
Buy Now

If your Costco is out of stock, or if you’re not a Costco member, you can find a similar set of melamine dishes on Amazon. Priced a bit higher at just under $40, this set looks like crackled ceramic. But the plates and bowls are actually BPA-free and durable melamine that can be used indoors, outdoors, at the beach, or while camping.

LEHAHA 12-Piece Crackle Melamine Dinnerware Set
$39.59
Amazon
Buy Now

Don’t cry over shattered ceramic again. Pick up one of these melamine dishware sets before you start serving dinner outside and take the risk out of your patio parties.

