Costco’s Gorgeous $30 Melamine Dish Set Is Perfect for Outdoor Summer Dinners

Eating on your patio or balcony sounds like a great idea — until you drop a plate and it shatters, turning a fun outdoor dinner into a messy cleanup. Thankfully, Costco has a set of melamine dishes that not only look as beautiful as your ceramic dishware, but they’re also shatterproof, so if one of them is dropped in transit from the kitchen to the patio, the only thing you’ll have to be sad about is losing a helping of pasta salad.