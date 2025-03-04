Costco’s Fruit- and Flower-Covered Rugs Will Make You Feel Like You’re Walking on Sunshine (They’re Seriously So Cute!)
If you’ve been itching to welcome spring into your space, just start decorating with warm and sunny pieces. Tons of vendors stock bright floral and pretty pastel pieces this time of year. Case in point? Costco just debuted a lineup of cute tufted accent rugs that’ll bring a bit of sunshine to any place you put them in. And you’ll want to put them everywhere because the memory foam backing makes it feel like you’re cushioned by a cloud.
“Supercute and soft, cushy accent rugs at Costco!” Angela from Costco Guide on Instagram wrote in a recent caption, calling out the drop.
“I have the butterfly, lemons, and roses,” one person commented on Angela’s origincal post. Another said, “We got two and love them.” And someone else commented, “Love these. Got the lemon one.”
The rugs come in four different prints — a classic pink floral on a navy background, an Italian-inspired bright bunch of lemons, an adorable strawberry and blossom motif, and one with a bumblebee featuring sprigs of lavender. These appear to be an in-store exclusive item. So if you like what you see, make sure you grab one during your next Costco trip.
The memory foam underneath the tufted top makes these accent rugs awesome for areas where you stand a lot — think in front of your kitchen sink or island, in front of your bathroom vanity, or in your home office if you have a standing desk. The memory foam cushions and supports the arches of your feet so you feel more comfortable when standing for long periods of time.
Each rug measures about 38 inches long by 22 inches wide, so they’re also a great size to use in your mudroom or in front of your front door to catch excess mud and dirt when you enter your home.
These mats are going for just under $15 each, and they’re pretty good quality, according to the reviews. If you buy one for spring, you’ll likely be able to use it for so many seasons to come. Now if only picking your favorite print was as easy as deciding to get one in the first place!