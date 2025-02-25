Costco’s Brilliant Outdoor “Bar in a Box” Is Absolute Perfection (It’s Half the Price of Building One)
When it comes to building things out of a box (no contractors or materials required), no one does it quite like Costco. They already offer a fantastic DIY storage shed, and now they’ve even brought back their bestselling backyard cabana.
It’s basically a bar in a box, and fans of the product say it makes entertaining your friends, family, and neighbors easy and a blast. Then, when the party is over, you can use it as a standard storage shed for all your gardening tools, pool toys, and more.
“Costco has this entertainment cabana storage shed setup so I had to take a look inside,” Angela from Costco Guide on Instagram said in a recent video. “[You] open this door that has a lock. There are two shelves in the back, there’s also storage in the front with a tabletop. There are windows on both sides that open and close. It also includes two matching bar stools.”
The Suncast cabana features a heavy-duty steel frame and is made of a durable resin, so it can withstand both summer and winter weather — which means you might not have to wait too long to use it. The windows on either side allow for airflow, even when the bar portion is closed. The exterior lock keeps your entertainment essentials safe, and there’s plenty of floorspace to bring in your own coolers, storage tubs, or even some indoor seating for those days the weather doesn’t cooperate.
Costco has the Suncast cabana available right now on warehouse floors for just under $1,700.
“I had a tiki bar that I built and has been good for two years, but it was open to the elements and every spring I had to clean it out and do a deep clean on all my equipment so I could use it for BBQs and hangouts,” one reviewer wrote on Costco’s website. “This cabana gives me extra space and the very necessary ability to close it down for the winter. My chairs are tucked away, and my bar, fridge, ice maker, and all decorations are safe from the snow.”
Another person wrote, “[My wife and I] were going to build an outdoor bar, and this was a more economical solution for us. Great storage for our pool floats, cornhole boards, and patio furniture cushions. Plus adding a TV, lighting, fridge, and the shelving make it the perfect addition for entertaining by the pool!”
If the Suncast cabana is a bit out of your price range, check out this similar find from Sam’s Club that’s priced at just under $1,000. Unlike the Costco version, this one is open to the elements, but comes with plenty of shelving and bar space to host friends and family.
With a new cabana that’s made specifically for entertaining, your backyard is going to be the place to be this spring and summer!