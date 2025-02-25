“I had a tiki bar that I built and has been good for two years, but it was open to the elements and every spring I had to clean it out and do a deep clean on all my equipment so I could use it for BBQs and hangouts,” one reviewer wrote on Costco’s website. “This cabana gives me extra space and the very necessary ability to close it down for the winter. My chairs are tucked away, and my bar, fridge, ice maker, and all decorations are safe from the snow.”