Costco Has a DIY Storage Shed and It’s on Sale Right Now
If you’ve been dreaming of building a backyard office, studio, hangout spot, or storage shed, but just haven’t had the budget to get something custom-built, then Costco is here to make your shed dreams come true. Right now, Costco has a gorgeous pre-cut and primed storage shed for sale that comes flat-packed to your house and just needs to be assembled.
Normally going for over $2,500, you can save $600 and grab it for under $2,000 during this special Costco-exclusive savings event.
“This is a Costco exclusive and it’s on sale,” Laura from the @CostcoHotFinds Instagram account said in an April 15 video. “Right now, this amazing Northport DIY Wood Shed from Yardline is $600 off on Costco.com and that includes both the 8’ x 12’ and 10’ x 12’. It’s 100 percent pre-cut and ready for assembly and I love that it comes pre-primed and ready to paint so you can choose the color scheme you want.”
She notes that this model also comes with a contemporary extra-steep roof pitch and there’s even a built-in workbench at the back of the structure.
The Northport Wood Storage Shed is made with strong 2 x 4 framing and features a complete floor system. Above the workbench, the shed also features a pegboard for tools, but the bench can also be configured into a loft as well as for overhead storage with the pegboard below.
The shed also features four transom side windows to let in plenty of natural light.
To convert this shed into a more livable space, all you need to do is add some insulation and drywall and you’re good to go. Or just paint the interior and use it as is!
This savings deal will only last until May 7, so if a backyard shed is still on your wish list, take advantage of this sale ASAP.