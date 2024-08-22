Costco Has A Gorgeous Mid-Century Modern-Style Sectional (It’s Such a Steal!)
Costco has really been knocking it out of the park with their sofas and couches lately. First, they had a gorgeous ‘70s-inspired couch in the most soothing shade of green. And now, there’s a new sectional that looks like a designer piece, but it’s under $1,000.
“Need a new sectional under $1000?!” the caption of a recent Costco Does It Again Instagram post reads. “Costco has you covered!”
This is the Aeva Fabric Sectional and it’s available at Costco warehouses right now for just under $900. It’s also available on Costco.com, for just under $1,150 (that includes shipping), which is also a steal for this sofa. It features gorgeous mid-century-inspired tufted cushions and a solid wood base and has that low-profile design you see in couches from that era.
“I bought this sectional couch a week ago,” one person wrote in their five-star Costco review. “I’m glad that I got it, because it’s very comfortable. The seats are big enough, and the back cushion [is at] an angle, so you don’t need the extra pillows for back support.”
Another person added, “I bought it a week ago and it’s been great, it doesn’t take up too much space and you can seat about five people comfortably. It has comfortable seating and looks like it’s made of good quality. It’s looking amazing in our living room.”
The Aeva sofa comes in a light gray color, which might not be a great fit in a house with dogs or kids, but a lighter couch can definitely make a space feel brighter and more open. Plus, for under $1,000, you’ll feel as though you’re stealing it. Pick up the Aeva now while it’s on Costco warehouse floors and give your home that mid-century flair without having to buy vintage.