Costco’s Large Faux Fur Rugs Are So Cozy and Come in 3 Colors
Now that the sweltering summer heat has finally (finally!) gone away, it’s officially time to get cozy. Bring out the throw blankets, plaid pillows, and all those fall-scented candles. And to go the extra mile with coz-ifying your home this year, you can pick up one of these faux fur rugs from Costco. They’re made with an even more luxe version of that super-soft plush fabric your favorite blanket or robe is made with and they’ll make your space feel like an even bigger, warmer hug.
“Costco has velvety soft, faux fur rugs that are huge,” Laura from the Costco Hot Finds Instagram account said in a recent video. “These are made by Mon Chateau and they’re so beautiful. I feel like it added the perfect warmth, coziness, and softness to my room.”
Great for living rooms and bedrooms, these faux fur rugs have a non-slip backing and supposedly don’t shed at all. And when it’s time to do a bit of fall cleaning, you can toss the entire rug into the washing machine.
You can pick up one of these rugs in Costco warehouse stores for just under $80, or online for just under $100. They’re a large 5’3” by 5’10” size and are shaped as an abstract version of a natural pelt.
“Costco has three colors to choose from and these are on Costco.com as well,” Laura said. “This is an excellent deal, especially for the size and quality of these rugs.”
Or if you can’t find them in-store, Amazon has a smaller white version of the Mon Chateau rug. There’s also another faux fur rug that doesn’t have the same decorative shape as Costco’s, but comes in a bunch of different colors and sizes, has a non-slip backing, and is machine-washable. Some combos are even on sale for under $50.
Crank your cozy level to the max this fall by picking up one or two of these rugs from Costco. The softness on your feet will definitely make you want to do a happy dance.
Buy: Gorilla Grip Soft Faux Fur Area Rug, $49.94