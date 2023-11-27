The $40 Luxurious Costco Blanket I’m Buying 3 of at a Time
Now that Thanksgiving is over, the holiday season can officially begin — and that means it’s time to get serious about figuring out who on your shopping list is getting what. Here’s an idea: a super-soft, faux fur throw blanket. Who wouldn’t want one of the most luxurious blankets ever?
From today through December 10, Costco’s much-loved Mon Chateau Faux Fur Blanket will be on sale for $10 off its already-stellar price of $39.99. That means you can cross pretty much everyone off your shopping list without breaking the bank.
“Costco has the most beautiful soft and luxurious faux fur throws, and not only are they stunning but the quality is unmatched,” Laura from the Costco Hot Finds Instagram account said in a recent video. She continued, “This is my favorite gift to give during the holidays,” adding in the caption, “I took one as a white elephant gift last year and this was the gift everyone went after until the bitter end.”
And while the Mon Chateau throws are on sale for $10 off in Costco warehouses (the throws are already sold out on Costco.com, FYI), the queen-size faux fur blankets from the same brand are marked down to just $69.99 on Costco’s website — that’s a savings of $20.
“Provides all the warmth and texture of fur, yet it’s entirely animal friendly!” Angela from Costco Guide on Instagram wrote in a caption.
You can pick one of these blankets up in a gray, taupe, or brown color. Just like the smaller throws, these blankets won’t shed and can be washed and dried like regular blankets.
Buy: Mon Chateau Faux Fur Queen Blanket, $69.99 at Costco
If you’re not a Costco member, or if you get to these sales a bit too late, then don’t fret — there are a few cozy alternatives you can pick up instead.
In fact, you can find the same Mon Chateau queen-size throw on Amazon and in a few different colors than those offered on Costco.com. The price of the Amazon version isn’t quite Costco-level, but you can apply a $20 coupon before you add the blanket to your cart. And use your Prime membership to apply free shipping to your order.
Head to your local Costco now to see if your warehouse is carrying the Mon Chateau throw blankets and get your Christmas shopping done way ahead of schedule.