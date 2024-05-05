Costco’s Outdoor Firepit Will Make Your Summer So Cozy (It’s On Sale!)
Summer is fast approaching, and it’ll only be a handful of weeks before you can enjoy cozy nights around a firepit with your friends.
Thanks to a new Costco offering, you can bring the bonfire to you, enjoying the crackle of a warm fire from home. I’m talking about the Bond Steel Gas Fire Pit, which you can score at your local Costco for $249.99 — $150 off its $399.99 retail price.
Instagram user @costco.so.obsessed showed off the find in an April 30 Instagram post, writing, “Perfect for outdoor nighttime living, especially this summer! I love the concrete look.”
Bond Steel’s Gas Fire Pit measures 32x32x18 inches, giving you and your loved ones plenty of space to cozy around its warm embers. The pit comes with a quick-connect regulator hose for “easy setup.” Meanwhile, thanks to its amber crushed fire glass, sleek patina finish, and a built-in hideaway for the pit’s propane tank, you won’t have to worry about it becoming an eyesore between s’more roasting sessions.
Save time by calling your local Costco warehouse ahead of time, pressing 1 on your keypad, and asking where you can find the firepit (which is listed as item 1713432) in your area.
If you’re not in the mood to trek to your nearby Costco store, you can also order the pit from Costco’s website, where it retails for $349.99. Although you’ll have to pay a higher price tag, this deal is still $50 less than the pit’s retail price. But don’t wait until the firepit is sold out, because judging from the customer ratings, it’s sure to fly off shelves again.
The firepit currently boasts a 4.7 out of 5-star rating on Costco’s website, based on more than 30 reviews.
“Absolutely love it,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “Not [too] heavy, so if I decide to move it, I can. I think it looks better than most gas firepits that are more expensive, some even twice as expensive.”