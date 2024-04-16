Costco’s “Beautiful” $10 Outdoor Pillows Are Such a Steal (They’re So Soft!)

And because these are actually indoor/outdoor pillows, you can use them all year round. Bring them inside at the end of the summer season and enjoy them on your couch, chair, or even on your bed. Just make sure you give them a good wash and you’re good to go.



If you’ve been on the lookout for patio pillows, then you know this $9.99 price is unheard of. In fact, you can usually only buy waterproof covers for around the $10 mark. So if you’re in the process of cozying up your outdoor space, head to Costco ASAP to grab a few of these soft and squishy pillows while they’re still in stock. They’re definitely going to fly off the shelves!