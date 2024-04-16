Costco’s “Beautiful” $10 Outdoor Pillows Are Such a Steal (They’re So Soft!)
Now that it’s officially spring, you’re probably putting some serious work into your garden and plants. But it’s important that you take the time to sit back and enjoy them once your work is done. If you have a deck or patio with a garden view, give yourself a spot to cozy up — and make that spot extra cozy with these beautiful Costco pillows. They come in a variety of simple, neutral prints and are actually comfortable to kick back on, unlike those outdoor pillows that feel more like bricks.
“These are the nicest indoor/outdoor pillows that I spotted at Costco for a steal,” Laura from the Costco Hot Finds Instagram account said in a recent video. “The fabric is beautiful. They look and feel high end. But I spotted them for $9.99. These pillows do unzip for easy washing and they’re UV fade resistant.”
“Just grabbed mine! Fantastic deal for such big pillows,” one person commented on the post. Another said, “Not scratchy at all. Love these,” with someone else adding, “That’s a steal!”
And because these are actually indoor/outdoor pillows, you can use them all year round. Bring them inside at the end of the summer season and enjoy them on your couch, chair, or even on your bed. Just make sure you give them a good wash and you’re good to go.
If you’ve been on the lookout for patio pillows, then you know this $9.99 price is unheard of. In fact, you can usually only buy waterproof covers for around the $10 mark. So if you’re in the process of cozying up your outdoor space, head to Costco ASAP to grab a few of these soft and squishy pillows while they’re still in stock. They’re definitely going to fly off the shelves!