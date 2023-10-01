Costco’s New 2-Piece Bakeware Set Is a Steal for Under $20
The season of holiday baking is nearly upon us — is your bakeware ready to take on the heat? If not, head to your closest Costco as soon as possible and pick up this beautiful set of stoneware bakeware that’s going for just $18.99.
Available in both blue and white, the Overandback 2-Piece Oven to Table Set comes with a rectangular baking dish and a round circular serving dish that are both ideal for casseroles, veggie and meat bakes, crumbles, brownies, and more.
Both dishes are microwave- and dishwasher-safe and for such a great price, you can grab two sets to really stock up and prepare for your busy baking season.
The Overandback set isn’t available through Costco’s website, so you’ll have to pick it up at the warehouse. Or you can save yourself a trip and grab a similar set of oval baking dishes from Overandback for just $30 online at Wayfair.
If you are hoping to score great deals on Costco bakeware online, then you can take advantage of a Members’ Only deal on Le Creuset. The Heritage Rectangular Dish is being offered at a discount to Costco members, and although $62.99 is a bit pricier, it’s slightly less expensive than shopping at Le Creuset directly and you’ll be investing in a heirloom piece that will make all your baking endeavors (and results!) so much more enjoyable.
Take advantage of these incredible deals on bakeware and get your baking stash in tip-top shape ahead of the holidays. That investment will pay for itself instantly in the smiles and yums you get from your friends and family.
Buy: Overandback 2 Piece Porcelain China Oval (Set of 2), $30.99; Le Creuset Stoneware Heritage Rectangular Dish, 4 Quart, $72