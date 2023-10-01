Costco’s New 2-Piece Bakeware Set Is a Steal for Under $20

If you are hoping to score great deals on Costco bakeware online, then you can take advantage of a Members’ Only deal on Le Creuset. The Heritage Rectangular Dish is being offered at a discount to Costco members, and although $62.99 is a bit pricier, it’s slightly less expensive than shopping at Le Creuset directly and you’ll be investing in a heirloom piece that will make all your baking endeavors (and results!) so much more enjoyable.