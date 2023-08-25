Costco’s New $40 Dinnerware Set Looks So Much More Expensive than That
If you’ve been in the market for a new dinnerware set but aren’t looking to drop over $100 on plates and bowls from more high-end brands and retail stores, then head to Costco. Right now, the warehouse has a set of 16 plates and bowls, available in two beautiful neutral colors, and you can grab the entire set for under $40.
“Check out these new dinnerware sets at Costco,” Angela from Costco Guide on Instagram said in a recent video. “They come with 16 pieces, they’re both dishwasher- and microwave-safe, and they come in two different colors for only $39.99.”
Overandback’s Options dinnerware set comes in either a gorgeous gray or blue glaze, and both sets feature a natural pottery edge detail and modern shape. The sets look like something you’d find at your favorite home decor store, but the price is much different than the one you’d have to pay to get four dinner plates, four salad plates, and eight bowls.
“My husband bought me the Robin Blue! I love them,” one commenter wrote on Angela’s post. Another person wrote, “We got the blue set! Loved it so much bought it immediately.”
“We got the gray set — highly recommend!” another commenter added.
This 16-piece set is not available online, so if you like what you see, head to your local Costco warehouse to see if the Overandback Options set is already in stock or will be soon. If you’re not one to wait, there’s a similar 12-piece version from Gibson Home on Amazon, which happens to be on sale, too.
No matter which set you grab, for under $40 you can have an entirely new set of matching plates and bowls that look like you dropped hundreds on them (just in time for fall and winter dinner party season!).
Buy: Gibson Home Rockaway Dinnerware, 12 pieces, $23.99 (normally $39.99)