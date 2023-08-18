Costco Has Sets of 8 Ramekins for Under $10

Spotted by Laura of @costcohotfinds, the box of eight colorful ramekins by Overandback costs just $9.99, and if you don’t already have a set of ramekins in your kitchen arsenal, you’re going to want to head to Costco to pick one up — stat. While you might just think of them as the perfect vessel for crème brûlée (and you can be honest: How often are you whipping out a blow torch to make dessert?), these individual-sized baking cups can house so much more than a fancy French dessert.