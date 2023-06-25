Costco Is Selling an Instant “Party Porch” in Time for Your Next BBQ
To build a porch from scratch, you might spend upwards of $5,000 and have to allot a couple of weeks to oversee the project. Luckily, Costco now has an option to let you avoid all of that time and money. The company recently released an affordable alternative that can be put up in just a few hours.
The retailer is selling the Sunjoy Cape Blue Hardtop Screenhouse, a “party porch” that you can deploy almost instantly for that long-awaited summer barbecue you’ve been planning. A post by Instagram account @costcohotfinds, shows a screened patio in one of the retailer’s locations in Tokyo (hence the shocking six-digit price tag in yen).
The structure measures 12 feet long and 16 feet wide, making it spacious enough to fit some furniture and a bunch of guests. It also features screen doors, which allow you to enjoy the night breeze while keeping out those pesky mosquitoes. The product is recommended for those who enjoy entertaining, since it will leave a “lasting impression on your guests as they enjoy your upscale, shaded getaway,” according to the item’s description.
“The screens have been great minimizing the annoyance of outdoor pests such as mosquitos that otherwise ruin the great outdoors,” a glowing review reads. “With the Screenhouse, it’s been one of the best summers yet.”
As for the roof, it’s made of weather-resistant galvanized steel, so it should protect you from the rain. However, some commenters pointed out that the structure might not be able to withstand harsher conditions such as hurricanes. In response, a satisfied customer from Florida said that her patio is still intact despite the region’s inclement weather.
“I installed it last year on a travertine patio and it is screwed in. No issue in the storms! It is huge, love it,” she said.
Costco’s Sunjoy Cape Blue Hardtop Screenhouse costs $3,699.99, which may be more affordable than constructing one yourself. There’s no need to travel to Japan to buy one either; it’s also available on the Costco website and will be delivered approximately four weeks after ordering.