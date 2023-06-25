Costco Is Selling an Instant “Party Porch” in Time for Your Next BBQ

As for the roof, it’s made of weather-resistant galvanized steel, so it should protect you from the rain. However, some commenters pointed out that the structure might not be able to withstand harsher conditions such as hurricanes. In response, a satisfied customer from Florida said that her patio is still intact despite the region’s inclement weather.



“I installed it last year on a travertine patio and it is screwed in. No issue in the storms! It is huge, love it,” she said.



Costco’s Sunjoy Cape Blue Hardtop Screenhouse costs $3,699.99, which may be more affordable than constructing one yourself. There’s no need to travel to Japan to buy one either; it’s also available on the Costco website and will be delivered approximately four weeks after ordering.