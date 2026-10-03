This Faux-Fur Blanket Is So Luxe, You Wouldn’t Guess It’s from Costco

The Pendleton brand has been a favorite for AT Contributor Shifrah Combiths, who recommended the brand’s reversible throws that she found at Costco. “Everyone who comes to our house loves these blankets,” wrote Combiths. “Even after many washes (nearly weekly, because the dogs love them too), the blankets still look and feel as good as they did the day I bought them.” Many Costco shoppers agree: “Not only does this look extremely good on the bed, it brightens the room and keeps you warm,” one reviewer wrote.