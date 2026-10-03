This Faux-Fur Blanket Is So Luxe, You Wouldn’t Guess It’s from Costco
When I wake up on a chilly, gray morning or come home on a cold, windy night, there’s nothing I want to do more than curl up, get cozy, and stay inside for as long as I can.
One of the best ways to do this is with a thick, soft, plush blanket, and Costco has just what you need for when temperatures start dropping: a faux-fur blanket from a cult-classic brand.
What Is the Costco Pendleton Faux-Fur Luxe Blanket?
I first learned of this popular blanket through a TikTok video posted by The Costco Twins. The Pendleton faux-fur luxe blanket, available at Costco stores and online, comes in three sizes and five patterns. The twin size (66” by 92”) is $32.99, the queen size (98” by 92”) is $37.99, and the king size (112” by 92”) is $44.99.
The Pendleton brand has been a favorite for AT Contributor Shifrah Combiths, who recommended the brand’s reversible throws that she found at Costco. “Everyone who comes to our house loves these blankets,” wrote Combiths. “Even after many washes (nearly weekly, because the dogs love them too), the blankets still look and feel as good as they did the day I bought them.” Many Costco shoppers agree: “Not only does this look extremely good on the bed, it brightens the room and keeps you warm,” one reviewer wrote.
Another Way to Shop This Plush Throw Blanket
Costco isn’t the only place to find a Pendleton blanket; you can also get them directly from the Pendleton website. But the benefit of shopping at Costco is that the Pendleton blanket is much cheaper here than anywhere else.
The specific faux-fur luxe blanket that is at Costco isn’t on the website, but another soft, multi-patterned blanket is: the powder blue Pendleton plush reversible throw ($99), which is 50” by 70” with a geometric, wintry pattern on one side. The reversible plush throw comes in other colorful designs, too, and five of them are also available at Costco, for just $32.99.