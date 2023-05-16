Costco’s Pet Pool Even Comes with Dog Toys
Sweltering hot weather is going to be here before you know it, and your dog will definitely be panting. Imagine going through the summer season with a layer of fur — no, thank you! To help them beat the heat, Costco has a pet pool in stock that your dog will love to hang out in all summer.
The Companion Gear Portable Pet Pool Kit is designed with your dog in mind. Unlike regular kiddie pools, this pool is made with ultra-durable PVC that is scratch- and tear-resistant. One of the pool panels also has a built-in valve for easy draining when playtime is over.
The pool also folds down flat and packs into the included mesh back for easy carrying and storage. And it even comes with three pool toys for extra fun in the sun.
The XXL version of the Companion Gear pool kit measures 5.25 feet wide by 1 foot tall, making it ideal for medium- and larger-sized dogs. Smaller dogs can use this pool, too — just make sure the water level isn’t too high and that they have a way to get in and out on their own.
You can find these pet pools both in-store and online, with some Instagram commenters noting on the @CostcoBuys post that they found the pools on clearance at their Costco for just $18.
So if you think your water-loving dog will love to have his very own pool this summer, head to Costco to scope out the Companion Gear XXL pool kit to make this summer the best one yet.