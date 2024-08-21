Costco Has “Adorable” New $14 Kitchen Finds that Are Perfect for Vintage Lovers

If you’re working on a milk glass collection, then you might already have fluted vases, decorative candy dishes, and goblets galore. But there may be something missing from your collection — serving dishes. Large milk glass pieces are harder to come by, so cheat a little and pick up this set of three serving bowls from Costco to supplement what you already have. They’re not technically milk glass, but the patterns of these porcelain dishes will blend right in with your existing antiques.