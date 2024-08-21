Costco Has “Adorable” New $14 Kitchen Finds that Are Perfect for Vintage Lovers
If you’re working on a milk glass collection, then you might already have fluted vases, decorative candy dishes, and goblets galore. But there may be something missing from your collection — serving dishes. Large milk glass pieces are harder to come by, so cheat a little and pick up this set of three serving bowls from Costco to supplement what you already have. They’re not technically milk glass, but the patterns of these porcelain dishes will blend right in with your existing antiques.
“Costco just got in new porcelain serving bowls and the patterns are adorable,” Laura from Costco Hot Finds on Instagram said in a recent video. “These are over nine inches in diameter, so [they’re the] perfect dinner size, and they’re dishwasher- and microwave-safe.”
Each set comes with three dishes in different patterns, two of which — the hobnail and the ribs — are classic milk glass motifs.
“Have these! Very pretty in person,” one person commented on Laura’s post. Another commenter said, “Bought these. Better in person!”
Perfect for serving dinner sides family-style, or for dishing out single servings of pasta, salad, or soup, these dishes are a great deal at only $14 when you shop in stores. Or, if you pick them up on Costco.com, you can grab them for $30 (shipping is included).
“Love them,” another person wrote in their review on the website. “Not only are they absolutely adorable, but they are lightweight, they are larger fitting about 4 to 6 serving of pasta, salad … will be purchasing a backup set just in case. Microwave- and dishwasher-safe.”
Grab this set of milk glass lookalike bowls while they’re just $14 in Costco stores and expand your collection without busting your budget.