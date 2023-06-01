This TikToker Shares the Meaning Behind Costco’s Pricing
Dr. Jess, a financial expert and content creator on TikTok, has shared four must-know secret codes about Costco prices that will change the way you shop. In her video, she explains that the company’s prices, specifically the part indicating cents such as .97 and .99, are not as random as they seem.
Follow Topics for more like this
Follow for more stories like this
In fact, they can tell you if an item is on regular price, on a discount, or on special deals. For instance, a product with a price tag ending in .97 means that it’s on sale and can be considered clearance. By knowing how to read the prices, you’ll be able to spot great finds, save money, and determine whether or not you should already buy an item or come back for it next time.
Here are the four secret codes about Costco prices.
- Standard pricing ends in .99
- Sales end in .97
- Unconventional pricing ending in .39, .49, .79, etc. typically means special deals from the manufacturer on brand-name products
- An asterisk in the upper right-hand corner means an item won’t be restocked
“Worked there for 10 years and I can confirm these are all true!!” said a commenter, while another added her own advice: “Anything ending in 97 is a warehouse markdown which also means it’s only at that location.”
And, to make this piece of advice even better, others also noted that the pricing practice is common in many companies. For example, a follower chimed in that GAP, Athleta, and Banana Republic all follow the same system.
Dr. Jess now plans to head over to Sam’s Club to know more about how their price tags work, so follow her for more money tips and tricks!