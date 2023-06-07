This Brilliant Costco Product Turns Any Door into a Screen Door
There are two types of people when it comes to summer weather: those who keep the AC on throughout the season, and those who can’t go without a summer breeze wafting through the house. If you’re the latter, then you need to know about this awesome Costco retractable screen door that turns any exterior door frame into a screened slider in just about 30 minutes.
“Today at Costco, I spotted a retractable screen door with a quick-snap assembly,” Laura from the Costco Hot Finds Instagram account said in a June 3 video. “It says it has an average 30-minute install with only five parts and the Costco price looks like it was $100 less than anywhere else.”
She added in the caption, “I’m pretty sure you can install two of these side by side on a sliding glass door to make a double opening.”
The Genius COOL Retractable Screen Doors allow fresh air into the home and keep bugs and pests out. And you don’t need any carpentry skills to install it: Just snap the track into place and use the included hardware to keep the door firmly in the frame. Then you’re ready to slide — slamming screen doors are a thing of the past.
And when the weather cools, or you don’t need the screen in place anymore, just slide the door back into the frame and it remains out of the way. No need to uninstall the entire unit.
Check out your local Costco to see if the Genius COOL Retractable Screen Door is in stock for just $160. Pick one up for every exterior door in your home and let the fresh air indoors.