Costco’s Self-Watering Garden Bed Is Back in Time for Spring Planting
Just because you don’t have a perfect green thumb doesn’t mean that you can’t get involved in the joys of seasonal gardening. Case in point: Tools like transportable, self-watering garden beds, which can take on the bulk of plant maintenance on their own.
If that sounds appealing to you, you’re in luck! Costco is currently offering a self-watering raised garden bed planter that’s perfect for springtime. There are currently limited quantities of the planter on the retailer’s website, and it’s still in stock at select stores! The product was highlighted in TikTok user Costco Guide’s (@costcoguide) recent video, in which they found the gardening bed on sale at their local Costco.
“Makes it so easy to plant a garden conveniently on your patio, deck, backyard, etc.,” they captioned the video.
The planter also boasts wheels with locks to help move it around painlessly and “keep it in place once you find the perfect spot.”
According to Costco’s website, the $179.99 planter (currently on sale for $139.99!) features a 6-gallon self-watering irrigation, allowing you to grow vegetables, herbs, or your favorite flowers anywhere. It’s also crafted from sustainably Canadian Spruce and comes in gray and brown, bringing some rustic flair to your home. Another bonus? It’s a sustainable option from the get-go. For every planter purchased on Costo.com, manufacturer CedarCraft will plant two trees to help offset your product delivery shipping emissions.
Yet as @costcoguide pointed out, the planter is currently available for $25 off at participating Costco locations, in case you’d rather get your hands on one sooner.
Make sure to check with your local Costco store first before heading out there for yourself, as not all locations might have these self-watering planters in stock. And as always, you’ll want to get on it ASAP before supplies run out!