Costco Is Selling the Most Luxe Stackable Storage Find Ever (Use It Everywhere!)
Forget spring cleaning — fall is actually the best time to reset and re-organize your home as you prepare to head indoors during the colder months. The perfect organizing hero can condense your stuff and declutter your space, and Costco is selling a stackable organizer that looks so luxe for its under-$30 price tag.
The Seville Classics Stackable Organizer, which can be seen in a video shared by the @CostcoHype Instagram account, features a four-piece set of quiet luxury shelves that can be stacked on top of each other or taken apart. It looks like there’s both a bottom shelf with two attached compartments, as well as a slightly smaller one with the same design, then two detached middle compartments that you can stack next to each other or on top of each other. You can also take them completely apart and use some to store beauty products and the flatter ones for silver and utensils.
Thanks to the beautiful bamboo material and the unique design of the organizer, including curved wood and tiered openings that allow you to see whatever you’re displaying, the organizer is just as much decor as it is a functional piece. However, in the video, the set of three shelves is marked at only $26.99 at Costco warehouses — a steal for organizing everything from spices and pantry essentials to fruits and vegetables.
You can also use it to display your hand towels and toiletries in the bathroom, or store socks, scarves, and sunglasses in your closet. The options are truly endless.
Plus, numerous happy customers have raved about the “great quality” of the Seville Classic store’s bamboo products, with some calling a smaller version of the organizer on Amazon “sturdy, well-made, and a great value for your money.”
Unfortunately for non-members, this particular Seville Classics Stackable Organizer isn’t available on Costco’s website for online ordering. However, because the organizer isn’t part of the Kirkland Signature brand, you can find a version of it — albeit a slightly smaller one that’s more expensive — on Amazon.
The Seville Classics Bamboo Premium Organizer Storage Bins — which come in a three-piece set for $39.99 — appear to have a very similar design and the same bamboo wood body, just without the top connected compartments that the Costco one has.
However, with the $13 price difference and extra storage you’re getting, if you’re a Costco member it’s definitely worth heading to your closest warehouse and seeing if you can snag one (or five) of these organizer heroes for your fall decluttering journey.