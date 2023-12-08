Costco Is Selling the Rolls-Royce of Dish Racks for 50% Off Right Now
Your dish rack is probably the last thing on your kitchen upgrade to-buy list, but a new dish rack could make a hugely positive impact on your daily life — especially if your kitchen doesn’t have a dishwasher. Costco is selling the Rolls-Royce of dish racks right now and ditching your old rack for this one is going to feel like a luxury purchase.
It’s simplehuman’s Steel Frame Dishrack and Sink Caddy, and it’s made with a rust-resistant and heavy-duty stainless steel frame that sits on top of anti-slip rubber feet. Water drains into your sink through a swivel spout and the rack even comes with places to dry cups and mugs, wine glasses, and cutlery.
Plus, the simplehuman rack also comes with brush and sponge holder attachments to keep all your dishwashing essentials nearby and dry when not in use.
“If you need a dish rack, this is the one to grab!” the creator behind the Costco Deals Instagram account wrote in a recent caption. You can pick this dish rack up both in-store and online for just under $50.
“I love this dish rack!” one Costco shopper wrote in the comments. “I paid $89.99 back in April from Costco online for the older model … but well worth it! It’s great for pots/pans and over-load from the dishwasher! No rust/enamel peeling issues and easy to clean!”
Another person said that it helps that the simplehuman dish rack is aesthetically pleasing, too. “Got this as a wedding gift, love it!” they wrote. “Super practical for everything and doesn’t look tacky. Fits a lot of dishes as well!”
The simplehuman dish rack retails on the simplehuman website and on Amazon for $100, so if you’re a Costco member, you can save 50% when you shop at Costco. But non-Costco members do get the convenience of shopping online, which might be worth it! No matter where you shop, this is great for gifting and even better for keeping, and is going to make your dishwashing a lot less of a chore!
Buy: Simplehuman Kitchen Dish Drying Rack with Swivel Spout, $100