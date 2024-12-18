Costco’s “Smart” Home Find Will Make Your Backyard an Oasis (It’s a Great Gift!)

“Such a cool gift idea for a bird lover,” one person commented on Laura’s post. Another said, “This is a NEED!!”



You can grab the Smart Solar Bird Feeder at Costco warehouses for just under $100, or buy online for just under $110. Keep in mind that it might not arrive on time for Christmas and Hanukkah if you shop online, so it may be time to make a Costco run (as if you needed an excuse to do that!). And if you’ve nurtured a birdwatching hobby, this may be the best gift to yourself out there.