Costco’s “Smart” Home Find Will Make Your Backyard an Oasis (It’s a Great Gift!)
Do you have someone on your holiday gift list that is obsessed with birds? They have the binoculars, they have the bird books, they have that illustrated poster that depicts all the birds in their area. But do they have a smart bird feeder? There’s a bird feeder at Costco right now that has a built-in camera that allows you to get an up-close-and-personal view of the birds in your yard — and the birdwatcher on your list is going to flip.
“The solar bird feeder at Costco has a WiFi camera that will stream live video. It would be so much fun to watch,” Laura from Costco Hot Finds on Instagram said in a recent video. “And [it has] a built-in solar panel and USB charging. You can fit three-and-a-half pounds of seed in the feeder.”
The built-in camera is high-definition 1080p, which means you can see a ton of details when the birds land. The camera streams to the Birdty App so you can watch the feed in real time, record and save your HD videos, and receive notifications when birds land to feed. The microphone also picks up any calls or songs your visitors sing while perched.
The feeder even comes with an auto alert that shoos away pesky squirrels and all the hardware necessary to hang the feeder on any tree in your yard.
“Such a cool gift idea for a bird lover,” one person commented on Laura’s post. Another said, “This is a NEED!!”
You can grab the Smart Solar Bird Feeder at Costco warehouses for just under $100, or buy online for just under $110. Keep in mind that it might not arrive on time for Christmas and Hanukkah if you shop online, so it may be time to make a Costco run (as if you needed an excuse to do that!). And if you’ve nurtured a birdwatching hobby, this may be the best gift to yourself out there.