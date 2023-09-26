Costco’s Solo Stove 3-Pack Price Seems Too Good to Be True
What’s better than one tabletop Solo Stove? How about three? Costco is currently selling a three-pack of Mesa Solo Stoves for just under $120 so you can keep one at home, take one with you camping, and have an extra on hand for double the after-dinner s’mores.
“What an awesome deal!!” Shannon from the Costco So Obsessed Instagram account wrote in her caption. “We love our mesa! Three for $119.99 perfect for s’mores and camping.”
Each three-pack comes with a Mesa Solo Stove in Deep Olive, Water, and an off-white color that’s not currently available on the Solo Stove website. And each one also comes with its own stand and carrying case so you can take it with you anywhere.
Mesa Solo Stoves are currently on sale for $80 each on the Solo Stove website (they’re normally priced at $130 each, FYI), so the fact that you can grab three for just $120 seems too good to be true — but it’s totally legit. If you don’t need three, you can shop the Mesa online at Solo Stove where it’s currently on sale for $79.99.
These tabletop fire pits are totally smokeless, so you can enjoy the warmth and ambiance without smelling like a campfire. They’re also easy to use: Just place your fuel of choice inside (pellets or Mini Oak Firewood, which the brand sells) and light the fire starter to get a smokeless flame in just a few seconds.
And because the Mesa Solo Stoves are made with stainless steel, each stove is lightweight, durable, and will last for years.
Head to your local Costco ASAP to see if the three-pack of Mesa Solo Stoves are in stock and get ready to get your s’mores on all fall and winter long.
Buy: Solo Stove Mesa, $79.99 (normally $129.99)