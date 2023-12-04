Costco Is Selling a Mega Pack of Swedish Dishcloths for Under $10
If you’re trying to cut down on your paper towel usage, you know the struggle of making the switch to dishcloths. They’re just not as absorbent as standard paper towels and once they’re wet, they’re wet for a long time — and that makes for the perfect breeding ground for bacteria. But Swedish dishcloths are here to change the game and Costco has a mega pack of them for just $8.99 right now so you can try them out for yourself.
What Are Swedish Dishcloths?
Swedish dishcloths are made with a completely biodegradable material that is more absorbent than your favorite paper towel brand, making them a greener and more effective option for drying dishes, picking up spills, and cleaning pretty much anything!
Swedish dishcloths are super absorbent, quick-drying towels that can soak up over 10 times their own weight in liquid. They’re made from a biodegradable wood-derived cellulose that feels like cloth but absorbs like a traditional sponge, and they can be used for up to several months before they begin to break down.
And when it’s time to disinfect, you can toss your Swedish dishcloths in the washing machine, the top rack of the dishwasher, or even in the microwave.
“I just picked up a pack of 12 Swedish dishcloths at Costco,” Laura from the Costco Hot Finds Instagram account said in a recent video. “I’ve been hearing a lot about these lately and how great they are to wash dishes with and to clean with, but this is my first pack. I love the designs on these and I was pleasantly surprised at how thick and absorbent they are. These are reusable and machine washable.”
“I’ve been using these exclusively for years and I love them!” one commenter wrote on Laura’s post. “They dry so fast and are so flexible and durable. They are great on my windows and stainless too for a streak-free clean!”
Another commenter added, “Been using this style [of] cloths for decades. Happened to have found them at a Costco far from us and love the quality of the Swedish ones! Not falling apart or fraying, I use them constantly. Worth buying.”
This pack of 12 Swedish dishcloths are only available in-store (though Costco does sometimes sell different packs online), you can grab the same brand on Amazon for $12.99 for a pack of five.
Rather than stock up on another pack of disposable paper towels next time you’re shopping at Costco, grab a pack of Swedish dishcloths to make your kitchen a bit greener.