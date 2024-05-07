Costco’s “Beautiful” Large Planters Are Just $30 (The Quality is Amazing!)
Listen up, green thumbs: If you’re in the market for a stylish planter that can hold big plants and plenty of soil, you’ll be happy to know that huge 26” x 13” Veradek planters are currently on sale at Costco stores for just $29.99 apiece.
Instagram creator Laura Lamb (@costcohotfinds) recently showed off the find in an April 29 post.
“These tapered planters at Costco are beautiful,” she says in the clip. “I’ve actually been eyeing these online since winter, so I was surprised and excited to see them in the warehouse today and at an even better deal.”
Judging from the comments on Lamb’s video, shoppers were more than happy with their own Veradek planters. “I love that [the planter] has a tray in the middle, so you don’t need to fill it completely with soil,” one commenter wrote.
“Veradek are EXCELLENT planters,” another Instagram user commented. “They can stay out all winter. They are $$$. Good deal.”
Pro tip: Before heading to your local Costco to look for Veradek planters, you can check whether it’s in stock ahead of time by calling your local store’s warehouse, pressing 1 on your keypad, and asking where to find the planters (which are listed as item 1655765) in your area.
If you can’t make it into a Costco in-person, don’t worry! You can also order a two-pack of the Veradek planters from Costco’s website, where the set retails for $94.99. Sure, it’s a higher price tag, but you’ll get two planters eligible for shipment right to your door. According to their official product page, the planters can withstand temperatures ranging from -30 to 125°F and also come equipped with two drainage holes for all-season outdoor use.
It’s not just Lamb’s followers raving about Veradek’s tapered planters. They also boast a 4.7 out of 5-star rating on Costco’s website. “Ordered, arrived quickly, and absolutely amazing!” one five-star reviewer wrote. “Pictures do not do these planters justice!”