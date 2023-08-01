Costco’s Latest Modular Sofa Is Like Lounging on a Cloud
When you settle in to watch a movie or binge-watch your new favorite TV show, you want to be as comfortable as possible — like, laying on a cloud comfy. And Costco has a brand-new sectional in-store that is, quite literally, one of the comfiest couches you may ever sit on. And the real win is that it’s stylish, too.
“If you’re looking for a ginormous cloud-like sectional, you may just want to check Costco,” Laura from the Costco Hot Finds Instagram account said in a recent video. “I spotted this Thomasville sectional that’s modular and it’s eight pieces. If you like a ton of cushion, this is your sofa.”
The modular pieces of the Thomasville Lowell sectional can be arranged into a bunch of different configurations and the two ottomans can either be used to create chaises or pushed into the center to make the couch more like a bed.
“Just bought it! I’m so in love!” one person commented on Laura’s post. “I have six kids [and] we finally all fit together! Thinking of buying a second when they go on sale!”
Another person in the comment section testified that this couch is definitely kid-friendly, too. “Oh yes, it is kid-friendly. The seat covers can come out and you can wash them,” they wrote. “Just hang dry them — not in [the] dryer.”
Unfortunately, the gray and white options are both sold out online, so your best chance to snag one of these sectionals is to run over to your local Costco to see if the sofa is in stock in-store. And bring a truck — this thing comes in six huge boxes, so assemble your team before you head over there. If you’d rather shop online, Wayfair has you covered with a similar modular sectional for an even more budget-friendly price.
No matter which sectional you shop, relax the day away on your own personal cloud and never struggle with getting comfortable on your couch ever again.
Buy: Forbestown 7 – Piece Upholstered Sectional, $979.99 (normally $1,049.99)