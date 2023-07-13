Costco’s Massive Beach Umbrella Is Back for Under $20
One of the great joys of summer is spending long, warm days relaxing outside with family and friends. But as anyone who’s ever spent a little too much time under the sun can tell you, these hangouts can soon go awry if you don’t take precautions against bright UV light and end up with a nasty sunburn.
Investing in a quality umbrella is a great way to ensure that you can enjoy your summer social calendar sunburn-free, and luckily, Costco is currently selling Tommy Bahama’s beloved, massive beach umbrella for just $19.99 ($29 less than its $48.99 list price on the retailer’s website).
TikTok content creator Blog About It All (@BlogAboutItAll) recently spotlighted the deal in a viral video that’s racked up over 12,700 likes and 1 million views.
“I bought two last year and they are awesome for the beach,” one TikToker commented.
Another added: “We have four now. Last forever.”
The reviews are similarly great over on Costco’s website, where the chair has an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars, with over 300 reviews.
“Love the screw down feature that allows you to place the umbrella deep into the sand,” one shopper wrote. “It does NOT blow over and is quite durable. Provides excellent shade and is light to carry.”
Before you head out to your local Costco in search of your own beach umbrella, we recommend checking whether it’s in stock by calling your local store’s warehouse, pressing 1 on your keypad, and asking where to find the umbrella (which is listed as item 1613871) in your area. If it’s not available, try your luck over on Amazon where a similar Tommy Bahama umbrella is available. Good luck!
Buy: Tommy Bahama Beach Umbrella, $46.99