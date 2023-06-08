Costco’s Super-Popular Expanding Table Is Back in Stock
Costco has brought back a super-popular product called the Transformer Table, which can maximize living space and serve various functions, as it can be configured into a range of different-sized tables.
It starts as an 18-inch side table but can expand, thanks to panels which are all hidden inside an accompanying bench and optional coffee table. The modular furniture can be configured into a table for four or six, and even up to a dining table that can fit 12 people.
This is useful for when you’re having guests over and need additional dining space, but don’t need the large table when they leave. Once the party is done, simply remove the panels and put them back in storage so you can reclaim room you can use for other purposes.
A review by The Independent also points out that the product is perfect for households that change in size as time goes by. The newspaper wrote the following: “… this is a piece of furniture that will see you through multiple homes and life changes. From being single to having a growing family to the kids leaving home and welcoming grandchildren, you can remove or create space as you need.”
The Transformer Table is built with solid wood and, at full extension, the table can hold up to 750 pounds, while the accompanying bench can hold up to 1,500 pounds (or about six adults). There’s also a lifetime warranty on the table’s steel parts.
The only criticism about the product is that it’s priced at $2,299. Although, the cost is quite understandable, seeing as you’re basically buying six tables and six chairs. And according to the manufacturer, the price tag did not stop over 70,000 customers from ordering.
You can catch the Transformer Table Roadshow, happening now in different Costco locations across the U.S., to see a demo of the product.
- 6675 Marie Curie DR, Elkridge, MD — June 2 to June 11, 2023
- 3130 Killdeer Ave SE, Albany, OR — June 2 to June 11, 2023
- 8055 Churchill Way, Dallas, TX — June 2 to June 11, 2023
- 1150 Bunker Hill RD, Houston, TX — June 2 to June 11, 2023
- 3500 Business Center Drive, Pearland, TX — June 2 to June 11, 2023
- 19086 IH 35, Kyle, TX — June 2 to June 11, 2023
- 4301 W William Cannon Dr Bldg A Ste, Austin, TX — June 9 to June 18, 2023
Or you can head over to the Transformer Table official website to order online.