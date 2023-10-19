If your posture is suffering due to your 9-to-5 desk job and your back is crying out for help, you’ve probably looked into investing in a standing desk. These desks allow you to adjust your desktop height so you can sit or stand while doing your computer work. But, unfortunately, these desks aren’t cheap. Electric models hover at around $500 depending on the size and materials you choose and some can even cost upward of $1,000.