Costco Has an Adjustable Standing Desk on Sale for Under $200 Right Now
If your posture is suffering due to your 9-to-5 desk job and your back is crying out for help, you’ve probably looked into investing in a standing desk. These desks allow you to adjust your desktop height so you can sit or stand while doing your computer work. But, unfortunately, these desks aren’t cheap. Electric models hover at around $500 depending on the size and materials you choose and some can even cost upward of $1,000.
So, the standing desk dream may have been put on the back burner — until now.
Costco has a standing desk available in its warehouse stores for just under $200, and it comes with all the bells and whistles.
The Tresanti Adjustable Height Desk comes with a beautiful, easy-to-clean, and dry-erase-compatible tempered glass top and is easy to adjust between 29.3 and 47 inches with the touch of a button. It also comes with two USB ports and one USB-C port so you can charge your electronics while you work, and it even comes with a seamless pencil drawer to keep your bits and bobs hidden from view.
“I have it and I love this desk!” one person commented on the Costco Buys Instagram post. And a reviewer on Costco’s website wrote, “BEST desk ever! Seriously. I love everything about this desk. Plenty of room for my 15-inch PC and two 30-inch monitors, touch a button to raise/lower the desk while simultaneously charging three devices directly through the desk… The desk is sleek and high quality.”
You can also buy the Tresanti standing desk on Costco’s website for an additional $30.
If you’re looking for something similar, Flexispot has a popular, well-rated option that is very customizable. Choose Chipboard desktop material, White desktop color, and 48×24″ desktop size for similar specs to the Costco desk. Plus, it’s on sale through October 19 for $199.99, too.
Costco’s desk will only stay marked down to $199.99 until October 22, so if you like what you see, hit your local Costco now to finally give your lower back the break it deserves.
