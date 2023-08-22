Costco’s Ingenious Faux Fireplace Both Heats AND Cools
Treat yourself to a faux fireplace that doesn’t just warm you up, but pick one that can also cool you down! Costco is currently selling a TV console with a built-in fireplace that does just that. It provides a cozy ambiance with a faux flame and can shoot out hot or cool air depending on your needs. And as if it could get any better this fireplace even comes with extra storage, just like a regular TV console table.
“This fireplace console gives you the ambiance of a fireplace you can [use] in any room,” the creator behind the Costco Guide Instagram account wrote in a recent caption. “But [it] doesn’t just heat up a room, it also can cool it down!”
The Tresanti Everett 74-inch TV Console is the perfect size to fit flat-screen televisions up to 80 inches and 90 pounds. The supplemental heat that the ‘CoolGlow’ two-in-one heater and fan puts out is enough to additionally heat a 1,000-square-foot space. Just imagine cuddling up with some hot cocoa to watch Christmas movies with this thing going.
It also comes with a fire-preventative Safer Plug (so you can have peace of mind that your faux fire will stay faux) and two soft-close drawers and cabinets on either side of the firebox with additional storage.
You can grab the 72-inch version of the Tresanti Everett console in-store for $600 — sadly, the 74-inch model online is currently sold out. For small spaces, Wayfair has version that fits TVs up to 70 inches and is currently on sale for under less than $350.
“We have this [and] love it!” one person commented on the Costco Guide post. Another person noted, “I have the white one. We love it.”
No matter which gorgeous faux fireplace console you grab, you can turn your living room into a warm and inviting (or cool and calming!) place to hang out all year round.
Buy: Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Lorraine Media Console, $326.99 (normally $469.99)