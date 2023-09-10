Attention, Parents: Costco Has an “Ultimate Mega” Bluey Playset for $55
Recently, Costco pleasantly surprised Bluey fans by stocking their shelves with an “ultimate mega” playset of their favorite 6-year-old Blue Heeler dog, her friends and family, and their house.
The set truly comes with everything your kids need to recreate scenes from the animated show. For instance, it features 14 characters, including Bluey, Bandit, Chilli, Bingo, Muffin, Coco, and Snickers, to name a few.
The house, meanwhile, is full of details to match Bluey’s home in the cartoon. It has two levels, with four rooms and plenty of furniture such as two beds, a tub and toilet, a dining room counter, two stools, a fridge, and two sofas for the figurines to sit on. Out front, there’s also the family car.
And because the Heelers are Australian, there has to be a barbecue. The wall can be pulled down to create an outdoor patio, which has a grill, table and benches, a wagon, a swing, a slide, and even a pool with a diving board. This definitely is the “ultimate mega” playset.
What’s great about this set is that parents won’t have to search for the pieces separately anymore, which is what they’ve been stressing over for a while now. A comment reads: “They waited until I had purchased all those separate LOL.”
Someone else added, “Crying in ‘I have thirty-two Blueys and 19 Bingos already.’”
Seeing as Bluey is one of the most popular children’s cartoons right now, you’ll want to hurry to a Costco near you. According to commenters, some locations have already sold out, while others are already running low on stocks.
Costco’s ultimate mega Bluey playset is not currently available online, but costs $54.99 in-store.