What’s great about this set is that parents won’t have to search for the pieces separately anymore, which is what they’ve been stressing over for a while now. A comment reads: “They waited until I had purchased all those separate LOL.”



Someone else added, “Crying in ‘I have thirty-two Blueys and 19 Bingos already.’”



Seeing as Bluey is one of the most popular children’s cartoons right now, you’ll want to hurry to a Costco near you. According to commenters, some locations have already sold out, while others are already running low on stocks.



Costco’s ultimate mega Bluey playset is not currently available online, but costs $54.99 in-store.